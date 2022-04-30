The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwas confirmed that the best time to pay Zakat Al-Fitr for people who prefer to pay it themselves is between the Fajr and Eid prayers. The state should take the initiative to deliver it in a sufficient time so that the associations can deliver it to the needy at the time specified for them by Sharia.

In a recent fatwa regarding zakat al-fitr, the council clarified that the last available date for performing zakat al-fitr is sunset on the day of Eid, stressing that zakat al-fitr may not be delayed beyond the day of Eid, and whoever delays it must pay a judge.

According to the council, zakat al-fitr is an amount of food, defined by Sharia, or the payment of its value, which the taxpayer pays on behalf of himself and on whom he is obligated to spend, and is given to the needy. The shortage during fasting due to a forbidden saying or action, bringing pleasure to the poor and making them needless to ask on the day of Eid, explaining that its amount is (2.5 kg) of rice, because it is the most common food in Emirati society and that its value is 25 dirhams for each person.

For its part, the Zakat Fund confirmed the possibility of paying zakat in cash, noting that it provides customer service employees in the evening shift with the official working period only during the blessed month of Ramadan, to facilitate the payment of zakat on customers at any time.

The fund indicated that it is permissible to give zakat to any person without being informed that it is zakat if he is one of its banks, in anticipation that he may refrain from accepting zakat.



