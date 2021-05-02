The Sharia Committee of the Zakat Fund held its fourth meeting this year through video communication headed by His Eminence Sheikh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahim Sultan Al-Ulama, and the membership of each of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al-Haddad, His Eminence Sheikh Al-Yadali Ould Muhammadu, His Eminence Sheikh Talib Muhammad Al-Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the Committee, and His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Balushi, and His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Abdul-Rahman Salman Al-Hammadi is a member and reporter of the committee. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, who expressed his thanks and gratitude to the members of the Sharia Committee for their efforts in their duties entrusted to them by virtue of the law establishing the Zakat Fund and its executive regulations, which are summarized in expressing the Sharia opinion on the topics presented to it, and reviewing the issued fatwas and legal publications. And approval, and his Excellency wished the members of the Committee success and payment.

Then the committee discussed its meeting headed by His Eminence Sheikh Prof. Scholars, and reviewed the topics in the meeting schedule, and after deliberation and discussion, I issued the following most important decisions:

Zakat Al-Fitr: The Shariah Committee of the Zakat Fund has approved the value of Zakat Al-Fitr for this year 20 dirhams per person, and the jurisprudential opinion can be taken into account that it is permissible to pay the value instead of food in Zakat Al-Fitr, and in line with the precautionary measures followed by the state in the face of the Corona epidemic, associations and charities in the state should be appointed By taking it out for cash or food on their behalf.

The quorum of zakat on money: The Sharia committee affirms that the nisab is estimated in gold, not silver. Because gold achieves meaning in the wealth that requires Zakat, unlike silver, because because of its low price, it will in fact require zakat on the poor who are entitled to zakat and prevent them in return from obtaining zakat because they have a nisab, and its nisab due to its low price does not lead the poor to the point of wealth, and this is what the majority of contemporaries have. Many say ex.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Sharia Committee called on all the Zakat to be careful to pay their zakat to this distinguished edifice – the Zakat Fund – which was founded by the builder and founder of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and directed them to ensure that the value of Zakat is calculated accurately, using the services. The pioneer provided by the Zakat Fund for them on various modern means and technologies, and I asked God Almighty to the Zakat who contributed in supporting the projects of the Zakat Fund to accept their work from them and for all the benefactors in general, calling on God Almighty to lift the Corona epidemic on us and the worlds and heal the sufferers of this disease, and have mercy Of them died.

She called on society to take care of the precautionary measures taken by the government in facing this disease.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

