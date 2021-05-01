At this time, or at some point today, about 400 people are going to buy and sell shares of the next Government of the Community of Madrid. And the answer to “how can this happen?” it is much less cloudy than it might appear at first glance. They are trading with the different political scenarios resulting from the May 4 elections, yes, but simulated within Predi, “A prediction market that works in a very similar way to any stock market, such as the Ibex 35”. Explain it Alberto Lopez, PhD student at the University of Zurich leading a research project in which he studies, together with Professor Oliver Strijbis, what is the effect of campaign expectations and events on electoral results. And, for the moment, they predict a victory for the PP, without an absolute majority, which would govern with external support.

The operation is as follows: López and Strijbis recruit different participants, most of them professors and students of Social Sciences from Spanish universities, and give them 10 euros. With them they can buy and sell shares on future political events, such as which government will emerge after the elections and what result the main parties will obtain in percentage of votes. Thus, for example, each of the most probable deal scenarios is a contract in the market. When this is launched, it is the variant price of said contract that reflects the possibility that this agreement occurs and the experts buy and sell shares of “a Government of PP and VOX” if they think that there are more or less options that this event occurs than those suggested by its initial price. The same happens with each of the parties, which constitute their own market in which probabilities have to be assigned to the possible electoral results of each one. That is, the price rises when they consider it more probable and falls when expectations fall.

“The idea was to predict events that are more complex than just predicting the vote”

Alberto López, University of Zurich

In this way, the participants translate the information at their fingertips into probabilities, through surveys, previous elections, news or events, and approximate, in real time, the development of the campaign. It is Lopez who generates the estimates from the signals emitted by the prediction market. The idea was “to predict events that are more complex than simply predicting the vote,” explains the PhD candidate in Political Science, who joined the project started by Strijbis a few years ago. And, then, how did the confrontation between Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) and Rocío Monasterio (Vox) affect the possible pacts in the SER debate on April 23? Well, a day later, the options of the PSOE block, United We Can and More Madrid shot up to a 38% probability of being the resulting government, while the option of the PP with external support fell to 39%. Only three days before, on the day of the first debate and before jumping on the subject of threatening letters with bullets, they were at 18% and 51%, respectively.

Lopez details, based on data from Predi, that so far there have been “three phases” in this campaign. The first was the pre-campaign, “in which there was a certain conviction that the type of government was going to be right-wing”, but with a certain “uncertainty about whether it would be the PP and Vox or the PP alone with the support of Vox from outside or, in some way, that Citizens participate ». The second phase began “with the different coalitional signals sent by the candidates”, when Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) was “a little more reticent about creating a coalition government” and the chances of Vox acceding to the Government. Meanwhile, oranges were losing their chances of entering the assembly by staying below 5% of the electoral barrier. Finally, the third phase began on Friday of the aforementioned debate, which “shot up the possibilities of a left-wing government”, without being at any time the first option, but taking advantage of the impulse of Más Madrid in the face of the content decrease of the PSOE and the evolution of Podemos, which has remained fixed except for the shock of the Iglesias announcement, in mid-March, and the clash with Vox. It will be necessary to see, for example, how the market behaves with the publication yesterday that two bodyguards of the purple leader were allegedly involved in the attacks on police officers in an act in Vallecas.

One of the advantages of this prediction market is that “it is moving live all the time,” explains López, while “polls are a still picture of reality.” Given that if this article were based on a survey, it could not be published today, since the Spanish electoral law prohibits the dissemination of opinion studies five days before the elections.

With this, the polls “are very useful to predict the vote”, but the researchers take into account in this project that “in politics, and especially in multiparty politics, there are more complex events, such as what the resulting government will be . And that does not only depend on the number of votes each party garners, but also depends on the policy of pacts, the rules of the electoral system and many other variables that are interspersed. In this way, the market has the potential to show the direct effect of an event, such as the attempted debate or threatening letters with bullets. Taking into account that these events, mostly unexpected, produce a shock in the market after which, “in general, there is a kind of lowering of equilibrium.” In other words, the situation tends to stabilize. It also influences the ability of the parties to divert attention to issues that benefit their campaign, trying to establish a discursive framework more friendly to their interests.

View of the Predi tool, where participants buy and sell shares. / Predicted

Thus, on the information that results from Predi, the participants add information on the expected results of each party, the policy of pacts that they can follow and also on electoral participation, which, despite the situation due to the coronavirus, « it is growing “and the market approximates that it will be” around 69% “. For the participants, it will depend on “their good nose” to be able to maximize their profits, always without going into debt or playing with their own money, since the aim is “purely scientific”. For example, in the market of the last general elections there was a person who took about 400 euros. The ultimate goal of the researchers is “to see how the prediction market data correlates with the final election data.” In other words, “see if the expectations of what is going to happen affect how people end up voting.” And regarding the results, López relates that in the last general election they had a mean margin of error of 1.4% and were “among the best prediction methods.”