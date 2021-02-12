Avangrid’s stock market premiere on Wall Street in 2015, in an image provided by the company.

The shareholders of PNM Resources have voted in favor of the integration in Avangrid, Iberdrola’s US subsidiary. The implied enterprise value would be approximately $ 8.3 billion (about € 6.9 billion). The approval represents a step in the process of integrating the power company of the states of New Mexico and Texas into the group.

The transaction, which already has the green light of the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) and antitrust regulations, and hopes to achieve all the necessary approvals at the state and federal level throughout 2021, will allow PNM shareholders receive approximately 4,318 million dollars (about 3,600 million euros) in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of 10% over PNM’s share price on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and 19.3% over PNM’s average share price during the 30 days prior to Wednesday, October 21 , the day the operation was announced.

This will give rise to one of the largest companies in the North American sector, with 10 regulated electricity companies in six states (New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Texas) and the third renewable operator in the country, with a total presence in 24 states . The combination of Avangrid and PNM represents approximately 4.1 million supply points, a regulated asset base (RAB) of approximately 14.4 billion dollars (11.9 billion euros), more than 168,000 kilometers of networks of distribution and transmission and approximately 10.9 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity (as of 2019). The combined company will have assets of more than € 33 billion and a net profit of around € 700 million.

New Mexico and Texas are also known states for Iberdrola. It currently has 1,900 MW renewable and 1,400 MW in its portfolio, in addition to having started commercial activity in Texas. For more than 15 years, the Iberdrola Foundation has financed the Rey Felipe VI Chair in Information Technology and its applications at the University of New Mexico. PNM is an integrated energy company headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 2019, through its regulated subsidiaries PNM and TNMP, it had 2.8 GW of installed capacity, supplied electricity to approximately 790,000 points and distributed a total of 14.9 terawatt hours (TWh) in New Mexico and Texas.