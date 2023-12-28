The “Share your talents” charity gala reaches its eleventh edition. This artistic and solidarity activity will raise funds on this occasion for the SOLUM association (Solidarity for the World), for the missions of the Carmelite Fathers in Burkina Faso, Togo and the Ivory Coast. Dance groups from different academies and the conservatory, as well as duos, musical groups and soloists will participate in an artistic marathon whose main characteristic is to share experiences and do so in a supportive and fraternal environment.

Among the groups and soloists that have confirmed their participation are the Animeros de Caravaca; the Rociero Choir of Caravaca de la Cruz; the dance academies “Dafne Dance Academy” and “Edig Dance Studio”; a dance group from the Conservatory of Music and the caravaqueña singer Sonia García.

The initiative arose eleven years ago from the Unidad y Fraternidad association formed by a group of people from the Focolare Movement in Caravaca de la Cruz. «Our purpose is to promote actions that allow us to work together seeking the common good and to give visibility to artistic talents and, at the same time, to associations and institutions that work to meet the needs of different groups, both in our municipality and in other places. », they comment from the association. «We have had the possibility – they add – to learn about the work of other associations, getting closer to their reality, as well as promoting actions in which our predilection for those most in need is expressed; always ensuring that the spirit of unity is a living and powerful flame among us.

Among the activities that have been developed in this last decade is the solidarity action “Share your talents”, an artistic marathon that in each edition raises funds to dedicate to a group in the city in need “of both economic resources and attention from their own neighbors. In this gala, people and groups are invited to share their musical, artistic, literary, pictorial talents… or to dance, tell stories or sing.

Admission to the theater is free, until capacity is reached. And the way to collaborate is by participating with a donation for a raffle in which, during the gala, several lots of products that have been donated by companies, businesses and individuals are raffled off.

In previous editions, funds were obtained for various solidarity initiatives.

In 2013. To attend to pending bills of needy families in our town (pharmacy, gas, electricity, optics….)

In 2014. Caravaca de la Cruz Nursing Home.

In 2015. Syrian refugee camps in Jordan, through the Igino Giordani Foundation.

In 2016. Proyecto Hombre, for its activities in Caravaca and the Northwest region.

In 2017. Hospitality of Lourdes on the occasion of the Hospital Jubilee Year

In 2018 the beneficiary association was: AFICAR, the Fibromyalgia Association of Caravaca.

In 2019, the association of Protective Members the Little Sisters of the Elderly.

In 2020, the benefits went to the Cáritas delegations in Caravaca de la Cruz.

In 2021 (Held in February 2022) and which was intended to raise funds for the Spanish Foundation for the Fight against Leukemia.

In 2022 (Carried out in January 2023) The benefits went to the four Cáritas of the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz