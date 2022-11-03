More than 80% of buyers of tours for the New Year purchase trips around Russia, Yury Barzykin, vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT), told Izvestia on November 3.

“Tours for the New Year are already being booked and bought very actively. More than 80% of tours are sold to domestic destinations. First of all – to St. Petersburg, Karelia, Moscow, Moscow region. And also on the Black Sea coast – especially in Sochi, where both recreational and skiing holidays are available at the same time, ”he said.

The share of ski tours for the New Year today is 30%, the rest are cultural, educational or adventure holidays, Barzykin added.

The demand for skiing is growing year by year. Already, hotels in Krasnaya Polyana are booked by 50%, in Sheregesh – almost completely, added the president of the National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG) Alexei Volkov.

At the same time, prices for New Year holidays in Russia are several times lower than abroad, Yuri Barzykin emphasized. For example, you can go to Dagestan, Kazan, Altai for 30-40 thousand rubles with an additional payment for excursions, said the vice president of the PCT.

“In general, the demand for tours in Russia increased by 5% compared to last year. If we talk about what is happening right now, then partly the demand was affected by the end of partial mobilization. It has become calmer, people are ready to plan their holidays again,” concluded RTS Vice President.

