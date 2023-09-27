The share of the dollar in international payments reached a maximum of 48.03% in August

According to data from the International Interbank Payment System (SWIFT), the share of the dollar in international payments in August of this year increased by more than 1.5 percent compared to July and amounted to 48.03 percent. Thus, it reached its maximum value over the past five years, reports TASS.

In addition, the share of the euro fell to 23.2 percent in August, which is a record low since the relevant reports were compiled. In third place in the ranking of the most used currencies for international payments is the British pound, whose share also decreased, amounting to 7.14 percent.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West offered Moscow an unrealistic scheme to reconnect Rosselkhozbank (RSHB) to SWIFT. He noted that no one, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, promised to return one of the Russian banks to SWIFT.