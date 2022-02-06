The head of the scientific group of genetic engineering and biotechnology at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Cherkashina revealed the share of the subspecies of the omicron strain of coronavirus BA.2, which is also called “stealth omicron”. She told about it “Izvestia”.

According to her, “stealth omicron” is detected in Russia, but its share is extremely insignificant.

“We are monitoring circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants with 24/7 sequencing and genotyping. In our country, the BA.2 genovariant is also being detected, but its share is currently extremely small – according to our estimates, these are a few percent of the total amount of the studied material, ”explained Cherkashina.

The specialist also added that this subspecies does not dominate in any of the regions of the country.

The discovery in Russia of cases of infection with a subspecies of the omicron strain of coronavirus BA.2, which is also called “stealth omicron”, was reported on February 2. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the vast majority of BA.2 was found in Moscow, the Republic of Mari El, the Rostov region and the Republic of Bashkortostan.