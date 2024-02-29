Thanks to the support and incentive measures announced in the message, small and medium-sized businesses will actively develop, head of Opora Rossii Alexander Kalinin told Izvestia. According to his forecasts, the contribution of SMEs to the economy by 2030 may well reach 25% versus 21% in 2022, predicted the head of the business association. Alexander Kalinin added that not only quantitative, but also qualitative development of SMEs is important.

On February 29, Vladimir Putin, in particular, ordered the development of a mechanism for a gradual increase in the tax burden for growing businesses, the introduction of an amnesty for those who previously split up companies, as well as the introduction of a risk-based approach to inspections and the opportunity for companies to take “credit holidays” once every five years.

“I have already said that there should not be a situation where it is actually unprofitable for companies to gain momentum, because tax payments during the transition from a simplified to a general tax regime increase sharply. It turns out that the state is pushing businesses towards fragmentation – towards other methods of so-called optimization of the fiscal burden,” the head of state emphasized.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry is confident that the whitewashing of entrepreneurs will provide additional tax revenues to the budget. At the same time, it is important not to sharply increase the load and fix the current norms of the Tax Code for five years, says the head of the business association, Sergei Katyrin. Now, according to him, certain amendments to the Tax Code are made on average once every 13 days.

