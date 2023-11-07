Izvestia: the share of buyers of secondary housing has dropped to a record 34.5%

At the end of October, the share of buyers of secondary housing in Russia decreased to a record level, amounting to 34.5 percent. This is reported “News” with reference to data from the Etazhi company.

Director of Etazhi Sergei Zaitsev noted that even in the spring, when protective rates were in effect, the figure did not fall below 35.9 percent. According to him, such a imbalance in demand could negatively affect the real estate market in the medium and long term.

“Those who wanted to improve their living conditions will face problems selling their existing housing; of course, this will affect demand, including for new buildings, despite the continued preferential mortgage programs,” the expert explained.

He added that a prolonged period of high rates could lead to developers bringing fewer projects to market. In turn, this will create a shortage of affordable housing in the future when rates come back down. Zaitsev believes that the country needs a long-term and understandable lending strategy to improve the living conditions of citizens, which will give stability to both developers and buyers. In this way, sharp surges in demand can be avoided, which reduce the volume of liquid housing and increase the cost of real estate.

