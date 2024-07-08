ROMIR: The share of Russians with savings has grown by 3 percentage points

The share of Russians with cash savings has increased by 3 percentage points (pp) over the past year and a half – from December 2022 to May 2024. This is reported by “Interfax” with reference to the results of a joint study by the consulting company Yakov and Partners and the ROMIR holding.

According to the results of a sociological survey conducted in May 2024, it turned out that the share of citizens who have no savings has decreased by 1.2 times compared to the end of 2022. In turn, the share of Russians with savings has increased by 1.8 times since 2010 and has grown by 25 percentage points – from 30 to 55 percent, analysts clarified in their work entitled “New Russian Society: Dynamics of Citizens’ Sentiments.”

However, despite such dynamics, as experts claim, in terms of the share of citizens with savings, Russia still lags far behind a number of developed and developing countries. Thus, in Japan the indicator is at the level of 83 percent, in Australia it is 76 percent, in Germany – 70 percent, in India – 69 percent, and in the United States – 68 percent, the experts concluded.

Earlier, Gazeta.Ru, citing data from a SuperJob survey, reported a decline in Russians’ trust in the dollar and euro as the main means of storing savings. The majority of citizens (58 percent) still prefer to keep savings in rubles, 30 percent of respondents are ready to save in the American currency, and 24 percent in the European currency.