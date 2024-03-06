Avito Work survey: every fifth woman will work on March 8

Every fifth Russian woman will work on March 8, according to a survey conducted by analysts of the service for finding jobs and employees “Avito Rabota”. Lenta.ru reviewed the results of the study, which identified the proportion of women working on International Women’s Day in 2024.

“On March 8, 23% of Russians will work, while on February 23 almost a third (32%) of respondents worked. Interestingly, every fifth woman (21%) plans to go to work during the upcoming holiday. In response to a question about compensation for working on weekends, ladies said that they most often receive additional payments in accordance with the standard wage (45%). Often, employers provide double wages (20%), allowances and bonuses for overtime (13%) or additional days of rest (5%),” says the service’s press release.

When asked about the reasons for going to work on March 8, more than half of the women surveyed explained that they work on a strict schedule that does not depend on holidays (53% of respondents). Other reasons cited by study participants were the desire to earn extra money (19%) and the specific nature of the job, which involves working on holidays (16%). In turn, 6% of respondents explained that the employer himself asked them to go to work on a holiday.

Analysts also recalled that, in accordance with Articles 152 and 153 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, work on holidays is not in all cases paid at double the rate. “For example, if a specialist works on a shift schedule, then his salary on holidays may be single, but at the same time he has the right to take additional time off at any time for working on a legal holiday. The double payment rule also does not apply to salaried employees subject to the monthly production norm,” experts clarify.

Previously, Lenta.ru wrote about the history of the March 8 holiday and gave recommendations on how to spend the weekend – where to go, what to do and how much it will all cost.