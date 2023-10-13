Fit Service and Gruzdev-Analyze: in the Russian Federation, 30% of motor oil turned out to be fake

On the Russian market, every third canister of motor oil is counterfeit (30 percent). About it reports “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to data from the Fit Service car service network and the analytical agency Gruzdev-Analyze.

At the same time, in recent years the share of low-quality products has increased significantly. If before the pandemic and the spring of 2022 it reached 10-15 percent, this was already considered an extremely high figure. Experts also noted that today’s figure of 30 percent is average. Among brands whose quality is not controlled, the proportion of counterfeits should be even higher. For example, for brands that have left the Russian market, it can reach two thirds.

Director of Fit Service Tatyana Ovchinnikova pointed out that it is difficult for an ordinary car owner to distinguish counterfeit oil from branded oil, since criminals skillfully change manufacturers’ packaging. The liquid in such a canister and its consistency only resembles oil.

The expert recommended that when choosing an oil change station, make sure that it has a guarantee for the work. Such a document must prove that both the oil and spare parts are original. Ovchinnikova recalled that services must perform warranty work at their own expense. The cost of an engine that will suffer from the use of a counterfeit could be hundreds of thousands of rubles, she said.

Earlier it became known that the total share of Chinese auto parts in the Russian market is five percent, while in some industries it can reach 60 percent. Experts noted that car enthusiasts are still wary of analogues from China, so the number of such parts on the market is not growing quickly.