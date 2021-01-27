Primary products and manufactures of agricultural origin totaled last year exports for 38,000 million dollars.

This figure means the 69.24 percent of total Argentine foreign trade which was 54,884 million dollars, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

This participation of agriculture is the highest since 1988, according to the historical series of exports of the Indec.

At that time, the products of the field represented 69.46 percent of the dollars entered into the country; in other words, a slightly higher relevance than that of last year.

In these three decades, the greatest incidents of agriculture had occurred in 1991, with 68.7 percent; 1992, with 68.1 percent; and in 2016, with 67.4 percent. The peak since 1980 (year in which the series begins), is 1983, with a participation of 82.3 percent.

Negative variation

This occurred despite the fact that shipments of primary products and agroindustrial manufactures fell 8.3 percent, from 41,482 million dollars in 2019.

From grains and other foods sold unprocessed, 16,216 million dollars entered, about 1,300 million less than in the previous year; and by MOA 21,788 million entered, 2,200 million less.

Anyway, what happened is that total exports collapsed much more, 15.7 percent, from 65,115 million dollars the previous year.

This as a consequence of the collapse of 30.7 percent of foreign trade in manufactures of industrial origin (MOI).

