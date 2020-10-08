Highlights: Husband commits suicide in Amrapali Zodiac Society, Noida Sector-120

Police said both were sharebrokers and got married about six years ago.

The couple wrote to relatives a day ago not to live in the world on mail.

Noida

A sensational incident has come to light in Noida, UP, adjacent to Delhi. The Husband Wife has been suicidal in Amrapali Zodiac Society, Noida Sector-120. It is being told that both were share brokers. Used to live here on rent. They got married about six years ago. There are no children. A day ago I wrote to relatives about not living in this world. On Friday, the wife has a dupatta and her husband hanging from a loop of a sari, by the roof of the roof.

According to the information, Vineet Singh son Akhilesh Sinha and Shweta wife Vineet present resident F 303 Amrapali Zodek Sector 120 Parthla Police Phase-3 under the police station Phase-3 had come from their home in Kidwai Nagar police station Naubasta Kanpur two days ago. Had gone to his house in lockdown. Both stocks were brokers and lived here on rent. It is being told that they got married about six years ago. There are no children. On Thursday, relatives had written on the mail about not living in this world.

Yogi government to file affidavit on security of witnesses in Hathras case, see top-5 news

Police reached the spot

According to the information, on Friday, the wife tied the dupatta and the husband by hanging it from the sari from the rooftop. Police force and forensic team are present on the spot on information. Necessary legal action is being taken.