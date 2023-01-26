Every human being has a characteristic sign that will accompany him throughout his life and which symbolizes your arrival in the world. It is about thebelly button, that particular mark on the abdomen caused by the rupture of the umbilical cord when you were a newborn. Recently, a study by researchers revealed that the shape of your belly button can tell a lot about your health.

Even though they all look the same, belly buttons are not the same. They can be different outwardly and have different shapes. Did you know that even your belly button can give a clue about yours health? Today we explain the reason for this.

Read More You have a belly button protruding? The protruding navel looks like a button. Those who have this type of scar are more vulnerable to suffer from herniaso they should try not to carry very heavy objects.

You have a belly button sunk? If it is deep and circular in shape, it could indicate that you have a tendency to be overweight, because when there is a lot of abdominal fat, the navel tends to sink. If you are thin and your belly button is shaped like this, it could be a sign of digestive problems.

If, on the other hand, your body is characterized by a navel stretched, you should know that this is one of the most aesthetic navels, thanks to the fact that it indicates that the abdominal muscles are strengthened. This is usually the type of belly button that people usually have athletes.

For those who find themselves having a navel instead T-shapedyou should know that you are often prone to mild to severe abdominal pain. The navels a almond, on the other hand, they are not voluminous but neither are they deep (usually they are also flat). People with this type of belly button have a tendency to get sore and pulled muscles, so they should be extra careful if they are physically active.