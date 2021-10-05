The death of Bernard Tapie touched the hearts of OM supporters. An RMC columnist, however, has said the bottom of his mind about the boss.

Since this Sunday, tributes have multiplied for the one who remains the “boss” and the almost lifelong president of the Provencal club. His banter and his devouring passion for football and OM enabled him to make Marseille’s team the best in Europe in 1993, with success in the Champions League. A character who will be greeted all week, before his funeral which will take place this Friday at the Sainte-Marie-Majeure cathedral in Marseille. The testimonies of former players have multiplied in recent hours, and it did not take long for a file to pay a huge tribute to Bernard Tapie to be put on the front of the table.

The Bernard Tapie Velodrome?

The idea of ​​associating the name of the former president of OM to the Stade Vélodrome rustles in the streets of Marseille. The mayor of the city is well aware of this, he who recognized that a monument, a street or a platform could well bear the name of Bernard Tapie. But for the stadium, already associated with Orange, its naming partner, that’s another story. There are economic data, other names that have been proposed such as Michel Hidalgo or Pape Diouf, and supporters or sympathizers a little reluctant at the idea of ​​giving the blank check to the former Minister of the City. A position shared with aplomb Périco Légasse, the columnist of the program Estelle Midi.

On RMC, and faced with a rather incredulous Rolland Courbis, Périco Légasse hit hard against Bernard Tapie, recalling his inglorious past in the business world, and above all proposing to rename the Prison des Baumettes more than the Stade Vélodrome to pay tribute to “Nanard”. He directly let Estelle Denis know. “ I am calmly and very friendly indignant and scandalized. He’s a crook. You love him, but he’s a crook. He dirtied football as never before with the Valencienne scandal (note: the match bought in 1993). It is as if we gave the name of Dominique Strauss-Kahn to a convent. He is a con man who has been convicted and served in prison. It is the embodiment of this immoral societal drift of the left which is reconciled with money and business. He marked the Mitterand years. He was a source of hope, but the problem is that he lost everything. We would have stopped at victory in the Champions League, everything would have been success. It is an episode in the history of earthy Marseille. It’s Arsène Lupine, he’s an adorable, brilliant thug, but we don’t give the name of a thug to a football stadium, especially in Marseille. If we want to give a name, I think the Baumettes Bernard Tapie prison would be great. The image that it would be for French youth, a guy whose results we take stock of, and we say to ourselves that he is a crook and a thug. He has been in prison, he gives money to win matches, I don’t know what world we live in », Delivered the journalist and columnist of Estelle Midi.

“Spit on a man between four boards”

A projection that had the gift of making Estelle Denis jump, shocked to see the attacks against Bernard Tapie earn her this touch of humor probably a little early. The show’s columnists have also made it known that it was undoubtedly premature to take stock of Bernard Tapie’s life two days after his death, which did not prevent them from launching the debate on the change of name of the Stade Vélodrome in tribute to the former president of OM. For his part, for this anti-Tapie outing, Périco Légasse was entitled to answers in both directions. From “Thanks to Périco Légasse for restoring things” to ” It’s easy to spit on a man between four boards, I would have liked to see you facing him with your octopus charisma », the columnist was entitled to everything, even if an Internet user launched the idea of ​​doing a poll to find out what the French thought of Bernard Tapie.