Francoism inspired fear. Not everyone, of course. In general, not the Francoists, although sometimes some of them also felt fear because in arbitrary regimes anything can happen. Over time, let’s say that from the sixties of last century, Francoism, in addition to being fearsome, began to be ridiculous. They were peculiar years. In the humor magazine The quail, Rafael Castellano wrote a section entitled ‘Tremble after having laughed’. That phrase, which could be reversed (laugh after shaking), defined things quite well …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS