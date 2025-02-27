His was a ‘damnatio memory’ in full rule, although preceded by a shocking murder. During the summer of 768 AD, a furious mob unleashed his anger against Constantine II. Enraged, the citizens of Rome were overwhelmed with the victim and … They took their eyes before ending their life. That was the bitter end in the earth of a controversial type; A lay military who, after giving a coup d’etat with his family, had usurped the power of the eternal city and had been appointed Sumo Pontiff. Shortly after, the Church also ended with its legacy by burning all the documents it had issued in its pontificate. The maximum: hide your figure.

Convulsa Italia

They were not good times for ‘Vecchia Europe’ from VII. In the mid -century, the most central Italy was a disputed region between the powers here and there. The Byzantine Empire is the clearest example: between the years 680 and 681 AD, the heirs of the legions had no choice but to officially recognize the Lombardo Kingdom, located north of the Italian Peninsula, after a hard and very long war. That put in the spotlight to the city of Rome, threatened thereafter by the new preponderant power in the region. The old glories fell, and not even the distant power of the East could defend them.

As explained by the professor of the University of Athens Evangelos K. Chrysos in his essay ‘The Byzantine Empire’, despite the recognition given by the emperor Constantino IV In 680, the Lombardo state continued its expansion and gradually occupied the Byzantine possessions in Italy ». The toughest blow was the shot in the 751 of the city of Ravena more than a century later. That, corroborates the expert, put at risk Rome itself, already under papal power. To top it off, the Franks also pressed in the region and increased, little by little, their presence in the center of Italy. All this, while the Supreme Pontiff struggled to consolidate its control over the nascent pontifical states, lighting in 754.

In the middle of that political and territorial volcano, the Duke TOTO DE NEPI He moved file and marched over Rome when he received news that he Pope Paul i He was on his death bed. The objective was crystalline: to boost an Afine candidate to the polltrone, a puppet with which to govern the area. Logical since, as the disseminator Luis Jiménez Alcaide explains in his essay ‘the potatoes that marked the story’, the Supreme Pontiff had ceased to be “only the spiritual authority” to “also become a sovereign prince.” A religion and political cocktail, go.

There the madness started. At the gates of the eternal city, Toto met with the papal chancellor, Cristophore, and swore not to influence the election of the new Pontiff after the death of Paul I. He lied. On June 28, when the Pope left the earthly world, his armies agreed to Rome by force in what has been considered a coup d’etat by local historians.

New Pope

Toto then starred in one of the greatest ignominies in the history of the Italian Peninsula. To start, Duke of Rome proclaimed himself. Next, with the help three of his brothers, he made the fourth, Constantine, chosen Pope by popular acclamation of a multitude of soldiers and civilians. Little cared that his candidate had not approached religion throughout his life. In record time he ordered that he be ordered and crowned. “For his will, that layman received in six days all the sacred orders,” explains Mario Madrid in ‘You are Pedro: the papacy in history’. A few days later, the bishops of Praeneste, Alba and Porto were forced to consecrate.

It goes without saying that the new Duke of Rome left no random movement. After installing his brother in Letán, he forced Cristóforo to enter a monastery. For his part, the already Constantine II wrote to Pipino, monarch Franco, to establish an alliance that would avoid a possible attack on Rome. In this way, he only had to put his eyes on the Lombardos, which still sighed to take the eternal city and expel the last Byzantine redounts from the Italic Peninsula.

The failure of this extravagant couple was to trust Christophone. The former papal chancellor promised that the monastery of San Salvador de Reiti would be held in the monastery of San Salvador. However, once outside Toto, he fled to the Lombardo kingdom with his son and requested the help of the Duke Spoleto theodicio and of the monarch Desiderio. These, eager to interfere in the choice of a new Pope, lent their armies to march against the usurper. The contingent made its way in the direction of the eternal city on July 30, 768 with the idea of ​​establishing battle.

The chroniclers that the contest was bloody, but fast. Toto, trembling in power due to lack of support, died during the battle. Constantine II, meanwhile, was taken prisoner in Lartán, where he lived. He was a pontificate of just 13 months.

Something good had this madness. In April 769, a synod was called in Rome in which 49 bishops analyzed the irregularities that had allowed Constantine to reach the cusp of the power of the Church. The meeting, guided by Cristóforo, decreed that the laity could not from that moment on to participate in the papal elections. The shame for what happened was such that the documents of the Antipapa administration were burned and all their decisions were revoked.

But this kind of Hollywood film did not end here. After an unsuccessful attempt to locate in the papal chair a Lombardo, Esteban III was chosen in a canonical way under the leadership of Cristophore and consecrated on August 7, 768. Constantine, on the other hand, was imprisoned in a monastery in which he spent his last days, which were not many. This is how the historian of the sixteenth century narrates Gonzalo de Illescas In his ‘Pontifical and Catholical History’: «One day, great uproar and deaths of men succeeded in Rome. […]. At the misleading of Constantine antipapa, the Romano took his eyes, without Pope Esteban could avoid it, although he sought it as much as possible.