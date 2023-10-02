‘At the bottom there is room’ brought a new entry in its chapter 315, since the Gonzales were going to meet ‘Patty’s’ aunt, who would take charge after giving her approval to Joel. For this reason, all the members of ‘Charito”s family had to show their best so that finally Maruja, a character played by Lucía de la Cruz, gives her blessing to the couple. The famous ‘Fish-Faced Boy’ organized a lunch and knew he had to impress her, but there was someone who could ruin the moment: ‘Tito’.

All fans of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ know that ‘Pepe’s’ best friend has always been characterized by leaving his mark in each of the scenes in which he appears, which is why Joel needed to hide him from ‘Patty’s aunt.’ ‘ so that lunch goes well.

Joel hid ‘Tito’ from Maruja in ‘AFHS 10’

Joel went to look for ‘Tito’ on the roof to ask him for a favor. So he told her that he’s making a lunch for ‘Patty’s’ aunt and had come to the conclusion that he shouldn’t be at the meeting.

Upon hearing this, ‘Tito’ was surprised and Joel told him: “Things as they are, you are a beast, then.” Then, ‘Pepe’s’ best friend asked him if she was ashamed of him and ‘Charito”s son answered in the affirmative.

The lover of ‘Patty’ saw the annoyance that ‘Tito’ was feeling, so he did not hesitate to offer him a box of chelas and at that moment everything changed, as he responded: “Tell him what time you want me to disappear.” .

Is ‘Tito’ the shame of the Gonzales in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Many will wonder why Joel hid ‘Tito’ from Maruja’s visit, but others must have already imagined it. The reason is that, throughout the seasons of ‘At the bottom there is room’, this peculiar member of the Gonzales, although he is one of the most beloved characters in the series, is also one of the most impertinent due to the comments he makes. emits at the time of serious moments. Therefore, Joel, to avoid making a mistake and not receiving the blessing of ‘Patty’s’ aunt, decided to hide the famous ‘Ice King’.