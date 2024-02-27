„The Shame of Berlin” headlined the South German Zeitung. It was “wrong, bad, ugly and terrible” what happened on Saturday evening at the Berlinale, wrote a commentator Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. State Secretary for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) announced an investigation into the “events during the awards ceremony”. And Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) has already threatened “criminal consequences”.

Because what happened on Saturday evening in Berlin? At the presentation of the Berlin Bears at the end of the Berlinale Film Festival, there was criticism of Israel. First, Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham and his Palestinian colleague Basel Adra received the award for best documentary for their film No other country.

On the stage Abraham saidstanding next to Adra, said the following: “We are the same age. […] In two days we will go back to a country where we are not equal. I live under civil law, Basel lives under military law. We live thirty minutes apart, but I have the right to vote and Basel does not. I am free to go where I want, Basel, like millions of other Palestinians, is locked up in the occupied West Bank. This situation of apartheid, this inequality between us, must end.”

Subsequently, an award in another category went to the documentary Direct Action by creators Guillaume Cailleau and Ben Russell. The team entered the stage wearing keffiyehs, traditional Palestinian scarves, around their shoulders. American Ben Russell said: “Of course we stand here for life, against genocide, and for a ceasefire.”

Anti-Semitism

In Germany it is very controversial to accuse Israel of 'genocide' or of a regime of 'apartheid'. Yet it took a while for the award ceremony to become the 'scandal' that German newspapers write about. Both State Secretary Roth and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) were in the audience and clapped for Abraham's speech, video footage shows. Kai Wegner, who, according to a reporter from the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel barely understands English, wrote on X a day later that “anti-Semitism has no place in Berlin.” With which Wegner falls into a pattern that has been frequently seen in Germany in recent months: a German accuses a progressive Jewish-Israeli person (in this case documentary maker Yuval Abraham) of anti-Semitism.

Roth's ministry felt it necessary to emphasize in a statement that Roth only applauded the words of Yuval Abraham, but not those of the Palestinian Basel Adra, who advocated on stage for a stop to arms deliveries to Israel.

For the Berlinale, the problems became even greater when, according to the organizers, an Instagram account of the Berlinale was hacked and, among other things, the words “From the river to the sea” appeared on the account; this text is banned in Germany. The organization filed a report.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has also become involved in the scandal surrounding the Berlinale awards ceremony. He said through a spokesperson that “such a one-sided positioning cannot continue.” In conservative circles, by the youth wing of the CDU for example and by newspaper columnists Die Weltthere are now calls for stopping subsidies for the Berlinale.