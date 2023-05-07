Ricardo Ferretti came to Blue Cross to lift the team and try to get it into the league. The Brazilian strategist managed to get the team into the playoffs and this weekend he will try to get his ticket to the big Mexican soccer party.
However, the ‘Tuca’ project with the Máquina Celeste goes beyond the results achieved this season. The sky-blue board hired the experienced coach with the aim of rebuilding the team and laying the foundations for a long-term project as it did with Tigres.
From this moment on, Ferretti is analyzing the ups and downs of Cruz Azul for the tournament Opening 2023. According to the most recent reports, only 10 players from La Noria’s box have guaranteed their permanence for the following semester.
The journalist León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, pointed out that the remaining 15 elements of the squad could leave the ranks of Cruz Azul in the summer market.
According to this report, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Rodolfo Rotondi, Sebastián Jurado, André Gudiño, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Rodrigo Huescas and Augusto Lotti have their place guaranteed for the Opening 2023.
Everything indicates that Gonzalo Carneiro and Michael Estrada will be the first casualties for the next tournament, since Cruz Azul would not renew their loans or exercise a purchase option.
The directive would seek accommodation in other teams for Rafael Baca, Iván Morales, Ramiro Carrera and Christian Tabó, while elements such as Ramiro Funes Mori, José de Jesús Corona and Julio César Domínguez could be renewed.
#shakeup #squad #Tuca #Ferretti #prepares #Cruz #Azul #AP2023
Leave a Reply