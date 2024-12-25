If only we could choose a way to reinvent personal image Within the world of fashion and beauty, we would be clear: the haircuts. It is true that in recent years, the classic bob has dominated hair salons and magazine covers, establishing itself as one of the favorites in Spain. But there is life beyond him.

And, in fact, the reign of the bob haircut has begun to find competition in more casual styles that bring freshness and dynamism to the face, since many women are in search of a more youthful change. This is where the ‘shaggy’ cut breaks out with force, gaining popularity as the perfect option for those looking for a new rejuvenating and stylish look.

Inspired by the free spirit of the 70s (like many other trendy bangs and cuts), the ‘shaggy’ is an alternative that advocates for natural hair movement and texture. Such is its versatility, that celebrities like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish or Alexa Chung They have opted for the ‘shaggy’ at different times in their career, making it one of the most acclaimed hairstyles of the moment.

What is the ‘shaggy’ haircut and how to wear it?

Shaggy haircut @hairby_giorgia / Instagram

The ‘shaggy’ cut is characterized by its uneven layers, messy texture and soft bangs that frame the face. But its true essence lies in creating a volume effect and a slightly tousled look, as if the hair had been air dried but with a natural elegance.

Layers are the key element of ‘shaggy’ and are strategically distributed to provide movement and lightness, while the bangs, usually swept and open, soften the features and add a youthful touch. Although the length of the bangs can vary from a medium cut to a longer one depending on how it suits you best, its versatility allows it to be adapted to different styles and needs.

To maintain its casual effect, the hairstyle requires products that enhance texture, such as light foams, sprays, creams or defining waxes. Furthermore, it is a style that does not require frequent visits to the hairdresser, since its unstructured nature allows it to grow harmoniously; and that, from our point of view, is a plus for this hairstyle.

What faces and hair textures suit a ‘shaggy’ haircut?

Shaggy haircut @clau.hairdesigner

One of the great advantages of the ‘shaggy’ cut and why it has positioned itself as one of the great favorites this season in the ‘street style’ is its ability to adapt to a wide variety of face shapes and hair types. It is especially flattering for oval faces, since it enhances its balanced proportions, but also works well in round faces, because its layers create a visual effect of lengthening.

But be careful, according to experts, The big winners would be the square faces: Soft bangs and layers around the jaw help soften angular features.

As for hair textures, ‘shaggy’ It is ideal for fine hair, since it adds volume and movement, avoiding the smooth and sticky effect. However, for women with curly hair, shaggy hair can soften the hair, making it more manageable and light.





