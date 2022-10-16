Despite the outstanding achievements of Xi Jinping in his ten years at the head of the Communist Party, in China, The president has also led the country under harsh criticism of authoritarianism and persecution of dissent.

Indeed, Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned this week that a third Xi term would “bode badly for human rights in China and around the world.”

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has begun reining in relatively free social currents, using a mix of technology, law and ideology to suppress dissent and preempt threats to his rule.

In Xinjiang, for example, the Government is accused by international organizations, including the UN, of locking up in re-education camps to more than one million members of the Uyghur minority and other Muslim minorities.

Abuses against Uyghurs at the Tekes County Detention Center in Xinjiang, China.

The internet has also become a space of surveillance and persecution in which many have been punished for offenses against the government on the internet.

According to HRW, since Xi arrived, “the authorities have decimated Chinese civil society and severely restricted freedom of expression.”

On the other hand, for countless Chinese, the grueling lockdowns put in place to eradicate covid-19 have left a legacy of misery and suffering.

But for Xi, the sanitary restrictions are a triumph. The zero tolerance policy for covid has been a key tool in his campaign to assert his authority over China and the ruling Communist Party (CCP).

Closures in China due to the zerocovid policy.

As the rest of the world came to live with covid-19, Xi clung to draconian policies aimed at eradicating the virus. That approach largely paralyzed the world’s second-largest economy, already hit by debt in its real estate sector and high youth unemployment.

But Xi insists that the zero covid policy is the most “cheap and effective” route, while maintaining policies that have deepened control over the lives of the 1.3 billion inhabitants.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

