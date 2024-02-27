The shadow of the clans on fixed football matches. Investigation “Internal code”

On 30 April 2017 the Neroverdi fans of Corato celebrated, with 1 to zero, the victory over Fortis Altamura during the play-offs for access to the Eccellenza championship.

But the fans could not imagine that the men of the clan were threatening the players and the referee.

The same ones who ended up in the “Internal Code” investigation, coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Bari, which led to the execution of 137 precautionary custody cases: 110 people ended up in prison, 25 under house arrestall accused, in various capacities, of mafia association, drug trafficking, extortion and robbery.