If it is historically proven that the facts do not correspond to different times and spaces, in any case, past events can help to understand the present. The presidential succession of 2024 is more similar to that of 1994 than that of 1924 and 1928.

Manuel Camacho Solis moved by itself along the six-year term of Carlos Salinas de Gortarito the point of building an option within the cabinet, while the neoliberal economic side was led by Joseph-Marie Córdoba Montoya, the super adviser who could not be a presidential candidate but who did operate in that scenario: his candidate was always Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon and controlled the salinismo of Luis Donaldo Colosio.

Camacho supposed a succession in your favor, but with clear messages that it would not represent continuity in the style of Elías Calles. Camacho told President Salinas himself in person when he listed –obviously: naively– the plans for the Salinistas during the potential Camachista government.

Camacho’s message was open: The Salinista cycle ended and Camacho’s would beginbut without understanding that salinism as a project came from 1979 with Miguel de la Madrid and he was looking for at least two more six-year terms, as the salinista José Angel Gurría Trevino confessed.

Camacho had his own government project, without knowing that Salinas had his own data: impose Colosio and he as former president of the Republic would go to the presidency of the World Trade Organization, the office of the Washington Consensus and productive globalization; that is to say, the ideological axis of the trade agreement with the US that, to be exact, began in the succession year of 1994.

Camacho was not a candidate and Salinas, in a subsequent hearing, told Camacho himself: he did not belong to the Salinista group and was in a fight with all the members of the presidential team. Had he been president, Camacho would cool off Salina’s economic reform and give priority to political reform, but knowing – he was a political scientist – that the correlation of productive forces determines the correlation of social and political forces.

Salinas uncovered ColosioCamacho -with sufficient reasons- did not agree and delayed the recognition of Colosio until a political pact was reached between the two of them and without Salinas and towards March he was emerging as Secretary of the Interior of Colosio to implement the political reform, with data that he would have age to be the successor of Colosio in 2000.

ebrard He thrived in that environment. accepted by It was a great thing to be the PRD candidate for the leadership of the DF government in 2006, he challenged López Obrador in the 2012 presidential candidacy and operated as a political force autonomous in the lopezobradorista presidential cabinet, without teaming up with our colleagues from the presidential project.

Camacho, for better or worse, had forged an image of a political operator with a détente project, something that contrasted with the authoritarian and exclusive style of President Salinas. Córdoba Montoya invented that phrase that weighed heavily on Camacho on the president’s mind: “Salinas is more of a Camachista than Camacho of Salinas”; that is to say, Camacho was not in the logic of the Salinista team for a succession of continuity that was more than obvious in the spirit of the outgoing president. In current spaces the phrase already runs: López Obrador is more Ebrardista than Ebrard lopezobradorista.

All the Lopez Obradorista rules for the designation of Morena’s candidate for the 2024 presidency inflexibly set the criterion of the transexenal continuity of the model of the fourth transformation, whatever the interpretation that one wants to give this concept.

Historical events do repeat themselves several times, although, as chaos theory points out, they do not copy each other.