In his long career in Formula 1, which began way back in 2007 with McLaren and which will last – in all probability – even beyond 2023, enthusiasts and insiders have been able to get to know both the Lewis Hamilton champion on the track, than one of the most engaged in social work. In fact, the Mercedes standard bearer is fighting for greater inclusiveness in motorsport and it is no mystery that his ‘Mission 44’ foundation is developing many projects in this sense.

Lewis Hamilton’s revelation

In a recent interview given to the ‘True Driver’ program by Daznthe words of Lewis Hamilton caused a stir, who recounted a dialogue he had with Sebastian Vettel on the subject of racism: “We have to make people empathize, there is a great need for empathy. Sometimes I ask myself: don’t these questions interest anyone else?

Sebastian he was one of the most supportive. He told me that some teams were talking about me in a racist way. He then knelt with me in 2020: I have yet to see a rider as brave as him. We have to change the laws so that people can live better. We are risking our lives, trying to raise public awareness”.

The activity of ‘Mission 44’

Hamilton then recounted – as reported by Marca – his next social engagements: “I don’t know what my next project will be. Animal protection laws need to be reviewed. And as far as the environment is concerned, people struggle to see the disasters that are happening. I opened Mission 44 in London, but I want to expand it to Africa and the United States, where we want to inculcate in children that they can have a good future, as engineers or whatever they want.”. closing oneighth title: “It’s in my viewfinder, I’m completely focused on this and don’t want any distractions. Back in the team with Alonso? The stars should align, but I don’t think it will.”