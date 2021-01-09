The story, told by one of its protagonists, is from mid-2008 and recognizes a certain kinship with another that happens today. It happened around midnight in high offices of the Casa Rosada, during the bitter conflict with the countryside by Resolution 125 and just as the contenders were about to make amends. Cristina Kirchner governed.

Inside an office, the four presidents of the entities represented by the Liaison Board and their vice-representatives were waiting for news. In another, close by, who were then the Chief of Cabinet, Alberto Fernández; the Minister of Economy, Martín Lousteau, and the Secretaries of Commerce, Guillermo Moreno, and of Agriculture, Javier de Urquiza.

After long hours of crossing positions, Fernández had already approved the communiqué with the conditions of the pact agreed and drawn up by Lousteau. It was missing that the agricultural leaders signed the act, a formality. Almost a happy ending and an entire orchestra.

Only then, in the staff room, Moreno jumped and with one blow he destroyed everything. He shouted: “These guys are going to take us first. Surely they are already talking to those who are waiting on the routes asking them to cut them again. We must prevent them from joining the others.”

– “So what … are we going to make them disappear as soon as they get out of here?” Lousteau shot ironically.

– “In most of the commerce ministries of the world there are prisons for serious offenders, and I have one. Let’s look for some legal reason, some friendly judge, and we make them all imprisoned“Moreno retorted.

– “Tell me, how many people can fit in your jail?” Insisted the distrustful one.

Alberto Fernández with Cristina Kirchner and Guillermo Moreno.

– “Well … three or four come in, but I’ll take care of the rest personally. I keep them in my office for as long as necessary, at gunpoint“replied the Secretary of Commerce. Moreno used to display a revolver on his desk every time he faced stormy meetings with businessmen.

Finally, there were no prisoners, no revolvers, no settlement. And Julio Cobos put the tombstone at 125, although there was always a big doubt floating like a field: that during the frustrated arrangement of the Rosada, Moreno would have acted on the orders of Néstor Kirchner and behind the repeated slogan K of having, always within shot, a rival to fight with, useful for your own audience or to cover up other problems.

Singing question: Will that rival be the field again and now by decision of Cristina vice president? Outside the government, Fernández aired in public something that, timidly, he had rehearsed within the walls: considering the war with the producers risky and too prolonged. But it is known, Fernández is the Fernández who today can say one thing and tomorrow another different or directly the opposite.

What we have planted for the moment is a trap for corn exports, that is, a Moreno-style exit applied during the Fernández government with the argument of stopping the rises in the price of bread and defending the table of the Argentines. If that is the key, we are talking about the increasingly devoid table of the Argentines.

The Liaison Board confirmed the strike due to the closure of corn exports.

Precisely, the case of corn may be a way to understand why the President suddenly came up with the idea that Argentines have to pay for the kilo of meat the same as a Chinese, a French or a German. If the comment aims to pave the way for restricting meat exports, as might be suspected, the comparison and focus turn out to be the worst: steaks here are expensive, but cost four to five times less than in Germany.

Another antecedent of this circular history speaks about the point: also in the midst of the conflict over the 125, Moreno came to stop a shipment of meat already shipped and ready to leave.

Now against the backdrop of the agricultural strike, it is once again clear that the President cultivates a manifest inclination for definitions and high-sounding proclamations, sometimes clothed with a certain authoritarian tone, always snarky and not always reciprocated by reality. From that repertoire is a super promise, launched during the electoral campaign and the current counter: he assured that in four years Argentina would double its exports.

And given that they were enormous, it would have been a good thing if he had said, at least hinted, how and with what instruments he would climb to such heights. A precision of this time, before moving on to the dimensions: soybeans at $ 500 a ton help, but it is very far from bringing external sales closer to the President’s forecast and it is obviously not the work of any sector policy. In addition, there is a lot of crop failure due to drought and, perhaps, a transitory phenomenon.

In any case, doubling exports during Alberto F.’s administration would mean climbing without stopping or forgetting from US $ 65,115 million in 2019 to US $ 130,230 million in 2023. That is, a leap as impressive as it is quite improbable if not downright improbable.

The historical mark is US $ 82,981 million in 2011, which is equivalent to saying that according to Fernández in four years we would surpass by around US $ 47,200 million a historical record that remained firm again throughout nine seasons. And when, for more data, soybeans were also trading at $ 500 a ton. Of course, you don’t have to submit to the believe or break rule.

But if from the outset quadrupling exports sounded like a feat, a year without foreign trade policy or worse, with a discretionary, changing, sometimes contradictory and obscure strategy enhances the emergencies that were clearly in command at the end of 2019. This is called a currency shortage and explains the chain of rush decisions that these days the Central Bank has taken: from pressuring exporters to liquidate the dollars of their operations and putting importers on a diet, to closing external purchases with the very dubious argument that they are luxury.

The pandemic shakes the whole world, only that in the Argentine case it falls on an already mined territory. Data from a report by the consulting firm Abeceb tells that our sales abroad fell 15%, against the 10.5% average in Latin America and 8.4% in Mercosur.

INDEC statistics reveal another strong side of the setback, this time a systematic setback. On the rise, exports of primary products and agricultural manufactures with little added value represent 71% of the total, while pure industrial ones barely reach 23.5%.

In such a scenario, the Government is waging a new battle against the field, with the old cost-benefit ratio playing to the full. Question: When will the real Moreno appear and not his shadow?