The shadow of electoral fraud in Melilla takes hold just two days after the opening of the polling stations. The blow by the Police Information Brigade to the plot to buy votes by mail with ten detainees close to the sphere of the Coalition for Melilla (CpM) and the decision of the Zone Electoral Board (JEZ) and the Central Electoral Board (JEC) to require identification of everyone who registers ballots for the City Assembly at post offices in Melilla or the rest of the country has not prevented, far from it, that an avalanche of postal votes have finally been validated.

Correos has reported that it has approved 5,814 votes by mail in Melilla, almost half of the applications processed in the autonomous city for the 28-M elections, which were 11,707 out of a total electoral roll of 55,000 registered. Or what is the same, a tenth of the voters of the autonomous city finally, and despite all the controversy, have resorted to this formula under suspicion in Melilla.

That 10.5% of Melilla voters who vote this 28-M is well above the national average in these elections. It is practically four times the average for the rest of the country, in which only 2.7% of the census vote by mail. A total of 984,108 citizens of the 35,539,085 voters from all over Spain have registered their valid vote by mail for the regional and municipal elections this Sunday 28, which represents an increase of 6.4% compared to the number of votes by mail admitted in the 2019 elections, which also coincided with the European ones.