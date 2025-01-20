Sustainability has been a key element for businesses and consumers for years. However, the increasing bombardment of business strategies in this area has intensified the perception of ‘greenwashing’ campaigns, a term that refers to deceptive marketing practices that simulate environmental commitment. According to the third Framework report on new consumers in 2024, more than 80% of Spaniards consider that the sustainability promoted by many companies is just advertising, without real actions behind it. This leaves companies facing a critical problem: regaining the trust of an increasingly skeptical consumer.

The increase in distrust towards sustainable business policies is due to the impact of ‘greenwashing’, which exaggerates environmental commitments, and the lack of transparency in the results, says Elisenda Estanyol, professor of Information and Communication Sciences studies. from the UOC. For the expert, the inconsistency between sustainable practices and other areas, such as equality or waste management, also influences. Another key factor is the perception of many consumers, who see these policies more as marketing strategies than as authentic corporate values, which reinforces widespread skepticism.

From the communications agency Trescom, its CEO, Isabel Lozano, considers that this problem is mainly due to how companies transmit their sustainable commitments. «When a company communicates contradictory messages and they are not entirely coherent, a feeling of distrust is immediately generated in the consumer. Without evidence to support this commitment, this superficial communication ends up leading to that famous ‘greenwashing’,” says Lozano.

This distrust impacts purchasing decisions by calling into question the real commitment of companies, according to Ana M. Gómez, director of academic innovation at ESIC University. In an attempt to regain this trust, brands must go beyond regulations and agendas such as 2030, becoming leaders of change. This implies responsibility to facilitate structural transformations, resilience through investments in adaptation, and regeneration by balancing prosperity, people and planet. These actions, according to the expert, not only strengthen credibility, but also offer a significant competitive advantage.









To regain consumer trust, brands must demonstrate that sustainability is an integral part of their business model, not an isolated strategy. Joan Cabezas, CEO of Nactiva, highlights that linking sustainable investments with business strategy is key to transmitting authenticity. Furthermore, it points out that companies have the responsibility of leading initiatives that go beyond mitigating environmental impact, adopting regenerative models that help restore natural resources and generate tangible benefits for the environment. Cabezas also highlights the importance of transparency as a fundamental tool to overcome skepticism.

Brands must communicate their results with clear and accessible data, demonstrating their sustainable commitment with facts. Getting involved in regional or sectoral projects that positively impact local communities is another essential step to legitimize your actions. According to the expert, only through a consistent and honest approach will it be possible to regain consumer trust.

A differential value without turning back Not having sustainability as a differential value can cause companies to lose impact among consumers. In this regard, Mónica Lurguie, People Director at Lefebvre, points out that consumers are increasingly aware of the additional cost involved in sustainability, but they also value its positive impact on the future of the planet. Companies that do not adapt to this trend risk being left out of markets increasingly focused on responsible and transparent practices. Within this context, Lurguie emphasizes that sustainability continues to gain relevance as a differential value. At Lefebvre they have evidence of this, since sustainable projects and services receive positive evaluations in public and private tenders. This shows that companies that are committed to sustainability not only generate a positive impact, but also strengthen their competitiveness in an increasingly demanding environment.

Currently, in terms of sustainability, Concepción Galdón Sanz-Pastor, vice dean of Purpose Driven Companies at IE Business School, points out that companies are in a transition stage. Although some have moved towards consolidating sustainable policies, many still need to integrate sustainability at the center of their business model. This process requires moving from commitment to measurable actions and aligned strategies that add value to both society and the environment. In less regulated sectors, this change needs greater internal drive so that sustainability is a true differentiating factor and benefits the business.

Estanyol, from the UOC, warns that the skepticism generated by ‘greenwashing’ has turned transparency into a key challenge for companies seeking to demonstrate the authenticity of their sustainability policies. To regain consumer trust, it is essential to clearly communicate objectives, actions and results backed by verifiable data. Furthermore, compliance with stricter regulations, such as Community Directive 2024/825, which protects consumers against unfair practices, is essential to strengthen its credibility in this area.

Companies must also adopt a data-based approach. triple impactintegrating economic, social and environmental goals into their strategies. Actions such as reducing emissions, improving working conditions and promoting local economies generate shared value and reinforce their commitment. Sustainability reports based on international standards and certifications such as B Corp provide greater transparency and validation. Sustainable innovation and honest, consistent communication complete the path to business trust and legitimacy.

In terms of regulation and its impact on companies, Carlos Ballesteros, director of the Social Impact Chair at Comillas ICADE, describes the current European regulatory framework on sustainability as a “regulatory tsunami.” Although he considers standards such as Taxonomy, CSRD or ESRS necessary, he warns that their complexity can generate legal uncertainty. Large companies have the capacity to adapt, but medium-sized companies face significant implementation challenges, and small companies, for the moment, are outside the reach of these laws. According to Ballesteros, the current approach prioritizes reporting data on the implementation of sustainable practices, leaving room to advance how to manage sustainability effectively.

For her part, Mónica Lurguie, People Director at Lefebvre, emphasizes that current regulations offer a detailed and solid framework, with clear standards that include external verifications and deadlines defined according to the type of company. However, it points out that the effectiveness of these standards depends on the quality and transparency of the data provided. Lurguie believes that regulatory compliance is not enough to guarantee effective sustainable practices, and is committed to a proactive commitment on the part of companies, which must go beyond the minimum requirements.

An ethical guide

Honesty and humility are, for Carlos Ballesteros, from Comillas ICADE, key for ethics to guide business sustainability policies. To do this, it is important to base it on real and verifiable data, avoid short-term approaches and adopt a strategic vision that responds to challenges such as climate change and inequality. Regarding opportunities to transparently and credibly demonstrate sustainability commitments, Nactiva’s Cabezas highlights the importance of certifying products, projects and results of sustainable investments, as a key means of reinforcing trust. He also points out that tools such as QR codes on packaging make it easier for consumers to access clear information about environmental impact. For Cabezas, the great opportunity is to invest in large-scale collaborative projects that generate tangible benefits in the environment and address global challenges with ambitious and effective solutions.

“The key is for companies to be radically transparent, communicating their progress and challenges with authenticity,” says Galdón Sanz-Pastor, from IE Business School at IE University. In terms of business ethics, two keys to success in the effectiveness of sustainability policies are honesty and humility, says Carlos Ballesteros, from Comillas ICADE. These qualities allow policies to be based on verifiable data, avoiding short-term approaches and facing challenges such as climate change and inequality.

Ana Gómez, from ESIC University, also emphasizes honesty as a basis for designing sustainable strategies supported by ethical and responsible management. The expert is clear: there is no sustainable marketing without a real commitment from the company to sustainability.