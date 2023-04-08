Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official portrait of the Supreme Court, last October in Washington. OLIVIER DOULIERY (AFP)

The most conservative justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Clarence Thomas, finds himself in the eye of the hurricane for failing to declare or account for the gifts he has received for years from an enthusiastic contributor to Republican campaigns, a close friend of his.

Thomas, contrary to abortion and the rights of homosexuals and author of some of the most conservative rulings of the high court, has defended himself this Friday by downplaying stays in luxury hotels, private plane flights and cruises that he and his wife, Victoria Ginni Thomas, have enjoyed themselves for 20 years thanks to the generosity of their billionaire “friend” Harlan Crow, a real estate magnate who is also a well-known Republican donor. The scandal was revealed on Thursday by the investigative outlet ProPublica.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are part of our best friends,” Thomas, 74, has justified in a statement released today by the Supreme Court. “As friends often do, we [él y su esposa] we have accompanied them on a certain number of trips.” The dean of the most conservative Supreme Court in the history of the United States, thanks to the turn to the right printed by the presidency of Donald Trump, has also assured that he was unaware of the rules on the declaration of this type of gift, despite the existence of a law anti-corruption, adopted in the 1970s after the scandal of the water gatewhich requires transparency.

When I got to the Supreme [en 1991], I asked my colleagues and other members of the judiciary and was informed that I did not have to report this type of hospitality by personal friends not connected with the court,” he explains in the statement, stressing that since then he has “made an effort to ” in respecting the rules. However, he implicitly acknowledges, after modifying the internal regulations of the judiciary last month, his intention is to “comply [sus requerimientos] for the future. The US Judicial Conference, the governing body for judges, adopted tougher rules in March requiring magistrates to disclose private plane travel and stays at places like resorts.

According to ProPublicaThomas enjoyed voyages around the world on Crow’s luxury yacht, trips on his private plane and stays at an exclusive men-only resort in California, as well as traveling to the tycoon’s ranch in East Texas and spending a week every summer at a private compound that Crow owns in the Adirondack Mountains of northeast New York State.

Other conflicts of interest

It is not the first time that the name of Thomas has been involved in a controversy. His wife, Ginni, a lobbyist and ultra-conservative activist, was once involved in Donald Trump’s campaign to denounce the alleged electoral fraud of 2020, with which he tried to demonstrate -unfounded- that the presidential elections were stolen from him. After the text messages and emails that Ginni Thomas sent to support Trump’s cause were revealed, Democrats denounced an alleged conflict of interest and asked the judge to recuse himself from any electoral litigation.

Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991 by Republican President George Bush Sr. He was confirmed in office despite accusations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill, a former aide, which the judge has always denied, calling them “lynching.” high tech”. The magistrate is also a recovering alcoholic.

The disclosure of the in-kind payments received from Crow has fueled calls for immediate resignation by some elected Democrats. Despite the slowdown in public life for spring break, which coincides with Easter, and the practical monopoly of information on the Trump case during these days, the controversy surrounding Thomas is growing by the minute and threatens to snowball for Republicans, in addition to fueling the existing polarization.

