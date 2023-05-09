Ein a tanker accident in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world raises questions: Last week there was an explosion on the tanker Pablo off the Malaysian coast. Of the 28 crew members, 25 were rescued. Two Indians and one Ukrainian have been missing since Monday last week.

The tanker is one of the ever-growing “shadow fleet”, mostly outdated ships that transport oil from sanctioned countries such as Russia, Iran and Venezuela, primarily to India and China. They pose a growing threat to maritime trade, especially in the narrow, busy shipping lanes. The accident happened just outside Singapore, the second largest container port in the world.

The Pablo, which has now exploded, is registered in Gabon in central Africa. According to shipping circles, however, it was only reported there six days before the accident. Since the explosion, authorities and the shipping industry have been trying to shed light on the matter. So much seems clear: The Aframax tanker, which can transport more than 700,000 barrels (159 liter barrel) of oil, belongs to the shipping company Pablo Union Shipping, which is based in the Marshall Islands. However, she seems to only own this one ship and to be difficult to reach.

Actually ripe for scrapping

The tanker has previously belonged to Indian and United Arab Emirates owners. It has changed its name at least four times, is a quarter of a century old and ripe for scrapping. The Aframax class was founded by Shell in 1954 and is now considered to be medium-sized. There is also no insurance from Pablo. Therefore, no salvage was initiated. There is no cargo whose sale could later offset the costs.







However, it is a stroke of luck that the tanker passed Malaysia largely empty on the return voyage from China. Captain Lepyoshkin Oleksandr stated that initially there was a strong explosion. She lifted off the entire deck of the tanker. Then the fire broke out. Images quickly surfaced on the internet showing a huge plume of smoke over the hull. In the meantime, oil residues have been identified on the Malaysian island of Pulau Tinggi, around 40 nautical miles away.

Despite everything, more in demand than ever

Despite all the risks, the “shadow fleet” is currently more in demand than ever. It will include around 600 ships, which will mainly transport oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela. Hundreds of often outdated tankers have been acquired by largely unknown buyers since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, instead of being scrapped as originally expected, according to Singapore. “The tanker division has worked hard for a long time to become something like the Rolls-Royce of shipping. Now the Shadow Fleet and the characters it attracts are risking the industry’s reputation,” industry expert Michael Gray warned last December: “With the involvement of three autocratic regimes in Venezuela, Iran and Russia, and with the collaboration of those who see lucrative opportunities in To facilitate the transportation of sanctioned oil, a significant portion of the fleet is now operating in secret,” he explained.

Of course, the reputable part of the industry warns. “The Pablo incident is a tragedy and a reminder that the Shadow Fleet poses a serious threat to people and the environment,” says Rolf Thore Roppestad of insurer Gard SA. “The teams, their families and the coastal residents pay the highest price.” The risk of similar accidents is high, warns the expert. The Pablo is said to have been in a shipyard near Shanghai for two months. According to ship trackers, she had previously delivered Iranian oil – which the Americans sanctioned – to China twice. Just last year, the tanker Young Young ran aground off the Indonesian Riau Islands with oil from Venezuela.

Around 3.4 million barrels of crude oil are currently loaded daily through Russian ports for the remaining buyers China, India and Turkey. So far, the export cuts of 700,000 barrels a day announced by Moscow's energy ministry in March have not been reflected in the data from international agencies. The industry reports that the delivery stops to Germany and Poland a few months ago would have even increased maritime trade.







Many of the shadow tankers indicate “unknown Asia” as their destination – which is mostly India and China. Malaysia, Oman or the United Arab Emirates are often given as the sender in the papers. More than 60 ship transhipments have been registered in the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year, also in order to disguise the origin.

Trade appears to be so institutionalized that several Russian ministers have already pushed for the establishment of joint ship insurance and reinsurance companies with India, for example, in recent weeks. It is true that some of the tankers are still covered by Western companies. But their risk is growing because of the price caps imposed by the G7 on oil from Russia, which are not allowed to break their oil shipments, and the increasing sanctions. At the same time, a major risk is growing in Russian waters: there, no international company insures ships anymore. It is unclear whether the Russian state will step in in the event of a disaster.