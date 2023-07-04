Critics and audiences alike have time to desperately wonder: Where have all the rom-coms gone, the carefree effervescence of the Harrys and Sallys and Bridget Jones of the past?

Instead, what viewers mostly get are imitations — “Bodas de Plomo,” the frenetic Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel film, or “Ghosted,” the hollow Ana de Armas-Chris Evans vehicle. Here, romance is an empty gesture; chemistry, a distant dream.

Moviegoers hungry for something downright grown-up, and genuinely funny, may have better luck finding it this summer in the rom-com’s edgier cousin: the sex comedy.

In a landscape so dominated by bloated blockbusters and soul-numbing sequels, it’s depressing to acknowledge that a new perspective can be signaled by something as simple—and so radical—as letting the lens be female. Still, it’s novel to see Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence agree to film lewd nonsense like “No Hard Feelings.” She plays a financially strapped Uber driver who agrees, for a fee, to seduce the awkward teenage son of a wealthy New York couple.

The equally rakish “Joy Ride,” starring Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu and directed by Adele Lim, won rave reviews when it premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March. The low-budget, feisty “Bottoms” was hailed as a Gen-Z queer twist on the classic tale of high school virginity. Directed by Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”), the film stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as lesbians who start a fight club to attract the cheerleaders of their dreams.

The sex that they are all putting on the screen places female desire and pleasure of all kinds and forms at the center.

Today, the only directive from viewers seems to be: entertain me. Given the choice of potentially award-winning, but esoteric films like “Tár” and “Ellas Hablan”, they have turned instead to laughably ridiculous ones, such as “M3gan” and “Intoxicated Bear”.

How Hollywood can adapt in an age so strongly aware of identity and discrimination seems like an ongoing social experiment. After all, the gift of the quirkiest comedies is that they allow us, for an hour or two in a darkened room, to leave our best behavior and safe spaces at the door.

There are perhaps no teachable moments in “Bottoms” adolescent demeanor, even when life lessons do slip in on a tangent. Or in “Joy Ride,” which features a main character searching for her Chinese birth parents, another who is non-binary, and two more who treat sex as some kind of buffet. Here, the medium is the message; the rest is as dirty—and ultimately chaotic, cuddly, and, yes, joyous—as it wants to be.

By: LEAH GREENBLATT