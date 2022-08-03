A sexual abuse victim is suing Visa over videos of her posted on porn platform Pornhub, after a US court ruled she can go against the payments company.

Serena Fleites was 13 years old in 2014 when, she alleges, a boyfriend pressured her into making an explicit video that he later posted on Pornhub.

Fleites alleges that Visa, in processing ad revenue, conspired with Pornhub’s parent company, MindGeek, to make money from videos of her abuse.

Visa had sought to be removed from the case.

Fleites’ story was featured in the New York Times article “The Kids of Pornhub,” which upon publication led MindGeek to remove millions of videos and make significant changes to its policies and practices.

The victim’s allegations are summarized in a pre-trial ruling from the Central District Court of California.

million views

The initial explicit video, posted on Pornhub without the victim’s knowledge or consent, had 400,000 views when discovered by the victim.

She alleges that after learning of the video, she contacted MindGeek posing as her mother “to inform her that the video qualified as child pornography.” A few weeks later she was eliminated.

But users who had downloaded the video re-uploaded it several times, and one of the reposts was viewed 2.7 million times, he argues.

The complainant alleges that MindGeek earned advertising revenue from these reposts.

Fleites says her life “spun out of control” (she had several failed suicide attempts and her family relationships deteriorated) and then, while living at a friend’s house, an older man introduced her to heroin.

To finance his addiction, while still a minor, he created more explicit videos at the behest of this man, some of which were uploaded to Pornhub.

“While MindGeek profited from the child pornography it presented to Plaintiff, Plaintiff was intermittently homeless or living in her car, addicted to heroin, depressed, suicidal, and without the support of her family,” the report reads. summary of Judge Cormac J. Carney’s brief.

MindGeek told the BBC that at this point in the case, the court has yet to rule on the veracity of the allegations and must conclude that all of the plaintiff’s allegations are true and accurate.

“When the court can actually consider the facts, we are confident that the plaintiff’s claims will be dismissed for lack of merit,” the company said.

“Tool to commit the crime”

The judge ruled that, at the current stage of the proceedings, “the court can infer the strong possibility that the Visa network was involved in at least some advertising transactions directly related to the plaintiff’s videos.”

But the payments company argued that “the allegation that Visa recognized MindGeek as an authorized merchant and processed payment to its websites does not suggest that Visa agreed to engage in any form of sex trafficking.”

He also argued, according to the judge’s account, that a business relationship alone does not establish a conspiracy.

But Judge Carney said that, again at this stage of the proceedings, “the court can comfortably infer that Visa intended to help MindGeek monetize child pornography from the fact that Visa continued to provide MindGeek with the means to do so and knew that MindGeek was doing it.”

“Put another way, Visa is not alleged to have merely created an incentive to commit a crime, it is alleged to have knowingly provided the tool used to commit a crime,” he explained.

A Visa spokesman told the BBC that the company condemns sex trafficking, sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse material.

“This pre-trial ruling is disappointing and mischaracterizes Visa’s role and its policies and practices. Visa will not tolerate the use of our network for illegal activity. We continue to believe that Visa is an inappropriate defendant in this case,” he added.

Zero tolerance

Last month, MindGeek’s CEO and COO resigned.

The senior executive departures followed more negative press in an article in The New Yorker magazine that examined, among other things, the company’s restraint policies.

MindGeek told the BBC that:

has zero tolerance for posting illegal content on its platforms;

banned posts from anyone who hasn’t presented a government-issued ID that passes third-party verification;

removed the ability to download free content;

integrated various technology platforms and content moderation tools;

instituted fingerprinting of all videos that violated non-consensual content and child sexual abuse material policies to prevent removed videos from being reposted;

expanded its workforce and moderation processes.

The company also said any suggestion that it is not serious about removing illegal material is “categorically untrue.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.