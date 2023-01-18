Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The sexual audio that altered a famous ex-soccer player on his television program

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker, ex-footballer victim of prank.

Photo:

Screenshot BBC, iStock

Gary Lineker, former soccer player victim of prank.

Gary Lineker, emblem of European football, did not know what to do when the screams surpassed his voice.

The ex-footballer Gary Linekerone of the star presenters of the BBC, assured that the coverage of the preview of the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool on Tuesday was sabotaged when viewers could hear pornographic sounds.

See also  The reason why Tagliafico did not sign for FC Barcelona in this market

Sexual audio in full transmission

Lineker was analyzing the game in a studio at Molineux Stadium with former footballers Paul Ince and Danny Murphy when they began to hear each other. some moans in the background.

The former Tottenham and Barcelona striker was shocked and fought not to laugh, telling Murphy: “Can you stop making those noises Danny?”

The sounds continued after British public television broadcast an interview with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

“Someone is sending something to someone’s phone, I don’t know if it can be heard from home,” Lineker wondered.

(Also: Piqué returns to Shakira’s house after an explosive song against him: video).

Once the meeting began, the now commentator revealed what had happened through a message on Twitter, accompanied by a photograph of a mobile phone and three laughing emoticons:

“All right, We found this behind the set. The sabotage was quite funny.”

And at halftime in the game, he again clarified what had happened before the viewers, an incident that did not go unnoticed and quickly went viral on social networks.

A BBC spokesperson commented on what happened on Twitter: “We apologize to all viewers who were offended during the live coverage of tonight’s game. We are investigating what happened.”

See also  Excitement after the World Cup final: Messi dressed in an Arabic robe at the award ceremony

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#sexual #audio #altered #famous #exsoccer #player #television #program

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russians called a way to improve the quality of sex in people living together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result