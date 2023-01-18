The sexual audio that altered a famous ex-soccer player on his television program

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Gary Lineker, ex-footballer victim of prank.
Screenshot BBC, iStock
Gary Lineker, former soccer player victim of prank.
Gary Lineker, emblem of European football, did not know what to do when the screams surpassed his voice.
January 18, 2023, 09:34 AM
The ex-footballer Gary Linekerone of the star presenters of the BBC, assured that the coverage of the preview of the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool on Tuesday was sabotaged when viewers could hear pornographic sounds.
Sexual audio in full transmission
Lineker was analyzing the game in a studio at Molineux Stadium with former footballers Paul Ince and Danny Murphy when they began to hear each other. some moans in the background.
The former Tottenham and Barcelona striker was shocked and fought not to laugh, telling Murphy: “Can you stop making those noises Danny?”
The sounds continued after British public television broadcast an interview with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.
“Someone is sending something to someone’s phone, I don’t know if it can be heard from home,” Lineker wondered.
Once the meeting began, the now commentator revealed what had happened through a message on Twitter, accompanied by a photograph of a mobile phone and three laughing emoticons:
“All right, We found this behind the set. The sabotage was quite funny.”
And at halftime in the game, he again clarified what had happened before the viewers, an incident that did not go unnoticed and quickly went viral on social networks.
A BBC spokesperson commented on what happened on Twitter: “We apologize to all viewers who were offended during the live coverage of tonight’s game. We are investigating what happened.”
SPORTS
*With AFP
