“We try to respond to what is the emotional request” regarding affective education, “to help girls and boys to face the fears linked to their own shame, their own insecurities, to those which are the cultural stereotypes which they often refer to in an absolutely incorrect way.” Thus Francesca Romana Tiberi, sexologist and clinical psychologist, comments on the educational format 'My Body Match brings Mannaggia to Sex at the Cinema' at Adnkronos, in collaboration with the information campaign @My.Body.Match by Gedeon Richter Italia, in the first stage of the traveling trip started at the UCI Cinema Bicocca in Milan.

The tour was designed to open an interactive discussion with high school girls and boys on the topics of sexuality, hormonal contraception and the changing body, because “very often when we talk about sexual education – clarifies the sexologist – we stop at “the idea of ​​genitality, that is, the idea that we teach how sex works” without explaining “in a little more depth how we arrive at sexual intercourse. It is not explained to girls and boys that the definition of “sexual intercourse has this part of the term – 'intercourse' – which unfortunately very often generates anxiety and worry”. For this reason, Tiberi concludes, “we teach rejection and how to manage it, how to exercise it. We teach consent, helping kids to understand that sexuality is something that must be linked to pleasure, not only from a physical point of view, but also from an emotional point of view, an enriching dimension of their life, especially if it is seen from a sharing with a partner”.