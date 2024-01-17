Clinical sexologist and sex therapist Ness Cooper said that stimulating the frenulum of the penis helps men experience an unusual sensation in bed, reminiscent of a female orgasm. Expert advice leads Metro edition.

Cooper pointed out that the frenulum is a strip of skin that connects the foreskin to the neck of the penis. According to her, this is the most sensitive part of the organ. “The sensations when stimulating the frenulum are comparable to the pleasure a woman receives during a clitoral orgasm. This is explained by the fact that the frenulum and the clitoris have the same nerve receptors,” Cooper said.

The sexologist said the easiest way to stimulate the frenulum is to use erectile rings, which are sold in adult stores. Lubricants with a tingling effect help to achieve the same degree of pleasure. Cooper also advised trying to make love in the doggy style position. According to her, in this position the angle of penetration helps to achieve an intense orgasm.

Sex expert Kate Moyle warned that stimulating the frenulum requires gentleness as the tissue can be easily damaged. She advised using lubricant when touching this part of the penis to prevent injury.

