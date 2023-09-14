Sexologist Engle: Some people close their eyes to overcome anxiety

Certified sex therapist and intimacy expert Gigi Engle reveals the reason some people close their eyes during intercourse. Her opinion leads Metro edition.

Engle explained that having sex with your eyes closed does not mean anything bad for the relationship. This makes it easier for some to focus on their physical sensations, while others try to overcome excitement and anxiety, the expert explained. “Perhaps a person is simply accustomed to closing his eyes and does it automatically,” the sexologist added.

However, she pointed out that the lack of eye contact may bother the other partner. “It’s normal to feel uncomfortable about this. But ask yourself why you feel it,” Engle advised.

Related materials:

According to a sexologist, negative experiences can arise due to a lack of emotional intimacy during sex or due to lack of self-confidence. In both cases, the sexologist suggested telling your partner about your experiences and asking him to open his eyes during intimacy, at least temporarily.

Previously, fitness expert Camilla Levine listed three yoga asanas that can enhance sensations during sex. The specialist named one of them the cobra pose (bhujangasana).