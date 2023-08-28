Sexologist Jess O’Reilly: 40 percent had a relationship or had sex with a colleague

Office romances arise because of common interests and a similar life situation among colleagues, says sexologist Jess O’Reilly. Her opinion leads New York Post.

In a survey conducted in the US by brand Lovehoney, it was found that 40 percent of respondents had a romantic relationship or sex with a colleague. At the same time, 11 percent of those surveyed were in a relationship during an office romance, and nine percent were married.

According to O’Reilly, the poll results are predictable. According to her, the reason for office romances is that colleagues spend a lot of time nearby. This forms an attachment, which sometimes turns into a romantic feeling and sexual attraction. “There is also a practical side. Often we have a lot in common with our colleagues – age, stage of life, interests. It’s only natural that we like people at work,” the sexologist explained.

At the same time, the specialist warned that it is necessary to separate a romantic relationship from professional activities. “Look for other opportunities to talk and connect, rather than flirt at business meetings or during work hours. If the sympathy is mutual, there will probably be time to get to know each other better and chat, ”said O’Reilly.

The specialist added that if a colleague refuses to go on a date, this should be taken calmly and with respect.

Earlier, sex coach Cheryl Fagan talked about the unobvious benefits of casual sex. In her opinion, sex without commitment allows you to experiment more in bed and speak more frankly on intimate topics.