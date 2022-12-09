Sexologist Ness Cooper says people in relationships flirt out of boredom

Often people in relationships flirt with strangers out of boredom and dissatisfaction, said sexologist and psychologist Ness Cooper. The reasons for this behavior named Metro.

“Party time is coming up, and at them you may notice how your acquaintance is flirting with someone. At the same time, you know that this person is in a long-term relationship, but for some reason hides it, ”said the sexologist. Cooper noted that this phenomenon is not new and there is an explanation for it.

Some may flirt because their current relationship lacks motivation and development. In addition, a person can be confused due to a lack of understanding of what he needs from a partner. But often the idea of ​​such flirting brings only trouble, the person finds himself in an even more confusing situation, Cooper said.

Some people get stuck in negativity, try to develop relationships, look for energy for this. And flirting seems to them an easy solution to personal problems. See also New US sanctions against the Taliban for "violating the rights of women and girls" Ness Coopersexologist, psychologist

Related materials:

According to the sexologist, many are sure that flirting is a simple way to raise self-esteem. But Cooper believes that such behavior is best avoided, as it can lead to problems in the long run.

“When the truth is known, a flirting unfree person may lose a partner. Or he will face a difficult choice,” commented Cooper. “In some situations, this behavior can be a clear sign of a person’s toxic habits and indicate their narcissistic tendencies.”

If there is a desire to impersonate a loner and attract attention to yourself, you should take a closer look at the current relationship, she gave last advice.

Previously, sexologists have named secrets that can make a couple’s relationship stronger. They explained that one must take it for granted that interest in sex and a partner can change over time.