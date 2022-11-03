Sexologist Lightning: shaking in intimate life can lead to partner shock

Sudden jolts and attempts to freshen up intimate life can lead to culture shock in a partner, sexologist Katerina Molniya warned. The main mistake of women when trying to return passion to a couple is she named in conversation with Life.

According to her, if there were no obvious conflicts in a couple, and sexual relations between partners came to naught, you should jointly try to find the cause of what happened. “Desire does not disappear on its own, since sexuality is a central aspect of being a person. It disappears under the influence of a bunch of social, psychological and physical factors, and the body simply turns off this function, because now it’s more important to “survive” than to have fun and reproduce, ”she explained.

The sexologist noted that, noticing the cooling from the partner, a person may panic and feel guilty for what is happening. As an example, Lightning cited women “who can give a person a culture shock, dragging him to a sex party or flirting with strangers.” The sexologist asked me to avoid such obsession in relationships.

Previously, the psychologist-sexologist Karolina Putintseva advised to speak frankly about desires and taught the rules of oral sex. According to her, many men are embarrassed to admit that they want to have oral sex and give a woman pleasure.