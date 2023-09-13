Two moments from the video broadcast by Roger Suárez on social networks.

A few days ago, the name Roger Suárez came out of anonymity and went viral on social networks thanks to a video of his political campaign with strong sexist content. The recording, which was originally published on Tik Tok, shows the torso of two women dancing in shorts until they are interrupted by the candidate: “Everyone who becomes mayor degenerates, I am not for that. Old yes, stubborn no.” It remains up in the air what exactly the candidate means with that message, but the first result is that his name has come from Plato, Magdalena, the municipality he aspires to govern, involved in criticism and controversy.

The video has been heavily criticized for reproducing gender stereotypes showing women as an object. Before entering the electoral race with the endorsement of the Colombian Democratic Party, a community of palenquero origin that landed on the political scene just a year ago, Suárez Gamarra, paradoxically, had joined the Departmental Victim Participation Table and, according to his information online, has training in Human Rights.

Days after the controversy, the candidate spoke out and reaffirmed his message: “The majority of people have liked my way of doing politics. Other people have taken it in a negative light,” he told The Colombianwhere they assure that Suárez highlighted that in his Government plan he has proposals to guarantee the inclusion of women and young people.

Suárez competes against 13 other candidates, of which only two are women, in a municipality with around 52,468 inhabitants. “What this type of advertising does is reinforce the stereotypes that already exist in everyday culture and that are transferred to politics. Political parties and campaigns, even if they are for signatures, have to take ethics seriously and have to eradicate these stereotypes. It is key that they do not allow these behaviors that reinforce gender violence and that have an impact on politics and the public,” explains Luisa Salazar-Escalante, regional coordinator of the Center for Gender, Justice and Security at the University of the Andes.

Concern about this type of behavior is heightened at the beginning of the electoral period in the regions, since it is not the first time that something similar has happened in Colombian politics, as happened in the 2018 presidential campaign of Germán Vargas Lleras, who used women in bikini So far neither the Colombian Democratic Party nor any of its members have commented on the matter, not even its director, Pedro Adán Torres Pérez, who a few days ago was involved in another controversy over the endorsement of Julián Bedoya, a former Antioquian congressman investigated for irregularities. in his professional title as a lawyer.

