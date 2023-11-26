The Carabinieri barracks in Vignobo (Venice) received a call on Saturday, November 18 at 11:18 p.m. alerting of a fight between a man and a woman who had gotten into a car and then driven away. In the car were Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta, two university engineering students who had recently ended a romantic relationship. But neither was that a fight nor was the call simply an alert to the carabinieri. What was happening, and this could have been discovered by law enforcement if they had taken the trouble to go to the scene instead of prioritizing other cases, was the beginning of a sexist aggression that ended with the girl’s stabbing death. And the call, in reality, was a deafening noise alert to an entire country that has lived for decades turning its back on sexist violence and that now, after witnessing the last tragedy of this type, could have woken up.

A few minutes after the first call, the police received another communication, as published by the LaPresse agency. It was a security guard from an industrial estate in Fossò, a few kilometers from the scene of the first incident, who reported the beating that a girl had received in front of the Dior warehouse he was guarding. The security cameras had recorded it and he had realized it when reviewing the images when it was too late. The next time the phone rang at the barracks, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the carabinieri heard the voice of Gino Cecchettin, father of the girl who was in that car. The man wanted to warn about the disappearance of his daughter – a voluntary estrangement, he said – that at that time she had already died cruelly at the hands of her ex-partner. In the statement he explained that her daughter had left her boyfriend, but she continued to see him because he was deeply depressed and feared he might harm himself.

The death of Giulia Cecchettin, 22, has stirred some things in Italy in an unusual way. First, because of its particularities. Two young boys, from wealthy families, university students. Also because of the violence: the warehouse security camera recorded the boy hitting the victim and dragging her along the floor while she screamed: “You’re hurting me.” After some complicated search work, her body was located in a canal next to Lake Barcis. The autopsy revealed that she had been stabbed in the head and neck and that she tried to defend herself from it, because several wounds were found on her arms and hands. Finally, the attacker fled by car, as he had planned, to Germany, where he ran out of gas and money and was arrested.

A group of people protest at the demonstration against violence against women held this Saturday in Rome. Cecilia Fabiano (LAPRESSE)

This year, Italy has seen 87 women murdered in cases of sexist violence by family members or romantic partners. Last year there were 103 (in Spain, 49). And it has also seen how the current Government, the first in history chaired by a woman (the far-right Giorgia Meloni), cut funds to prevent sexist violence by 70%. But, in addition, the case of Giulia Cecchettin crudely shows the patriarchal culture of the country. According to the reconstruction of the victim’s friends, her ex-boyfriend asked her hours before killing her to slow down her pace in the race and give up passing certain exams so as not to humiliate him, so that he would not appear as someone less brilliant and talented than her (something that , evidently, it was like that). The problem was not only the humiliation of abandoning her, but also feeling intellectually lesser. She ignored him, obviously, and she should have graduated last Thursday.

The case of Giulia Cecchettin has other components, some positive, to think about a possible change. It occurred on the eve of the large demonstration against sexist violence this Saturday. It happens at a time when two women are at the head of the Government and the opposition, Meloni and the social democrat Elly Schlein. And, as journalist Concita de Gregorio recalls, it arrives in a climate of awareness indirectly favored by the premiere of C’è ancora domani, a fabulous comedy-drama about female emancipation in 1946 ―directed and starring Paola Cortellesi― that is on its way to becoming the most viewed film in the history of the country (four million Italians have already seen it). “The problem in this country is that this subject has not been considered culturally relevant or important. Every time there is a debate on this issue, Parliament is deserted. It is considered a women’s problem. There is also a very misogynistic culture in law enforcement that considers arguments to be natural in relationships. And it is a culture that women also assume. The issue is not that there are harsher penalties. This is a battle that is fought with education,” says De Gregorio.

The problem of education also leads to the economy in a country where 43% of women do not have a checking account in their name. The problem comes from afar. The slogan that now embraces the protests against Giulia’s death, too. In the Berlusconi period, a group of women took over the squares under the motto Let’s get out of the silence. A movement that then started from people like Assunta Sarlo, journalist and feminist activist. “I think there has been an awareness like never before. We have seen it in the squares, with the demonstrations. For once they are not just women’s demonstrations. There are young men who reject it. We have also seen it from the media point of view: finally big voices have taken the floor to criticize it and say that it is a male problem,” she points out. “But the shock, the indignation contributes nothing if it does not become political. And then we will see if this has helped. Education in affectivity in school does not have to be a slogan, but rather a profound reform. We will see if this is a change when the culture of respect takes hold. Because that patriarchal culture is still seen in young people from good families like Giulia’s murderer.”

The Meloni Executive has approved this week a law to promote this educational change. It is a first step, but insufficient, all experts agree. The opposition has proposed going further and approving a rule that introduces emotional education in schools, something that parties such as Matteo Salvini’s League are not willing to accept, considering that it is part of what they call gender ideology. In any case, for the first time, the leader of the opposition and the Executive have agreed to meet and talk to try to build a common front in this fight. And that in Italy is already a revolution.

