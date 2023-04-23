From left to right: Andrea Vera, Ph.D. in Mathematics, Escobar, journalist, and Verónica Undurraga, Ph.D. in History, at the Puerto de Ideas Festival in Antofagasta, Chile. Alejandro Leiva Varela (Port of Ideas)

The French journalist Judith Duportail discovered in an investigation that the Tinder algorithm rewarded men with higher levels of education by showing their profile to more users, while women with the same level of education were penalized, reducing their appearances on the screen. dating app. The example described in the book The algorithm of love: a journey into the bowels of Tinder (Contra editorial, 2019) was one of those cited this Saturday by the doctor in Mathematics Andrea Vera in the talk Is the algorithm sexist? Gender and biases in science, as part of the program of one of the largest scientific dissemination festivals in Latin America, Puerto de Ideas. The meeting was held in Antofagasta, in the middle of the driest desert in the world, some 1,400 kilometers north of Santiago de Chile.

In the conversation moderated by the journalist Paula Escobar, Vera and the doctor in History, Verónica Undurraga, unraveled how women’s access to knowledge has been hindered for centuries and how social biases are shaping algorithms. “We are using algorithms to delegate fundamental decisions that affect people’s quality of life. For example, if they are suitable for a bank loan or not, if they are qualified for a job or, in the case of the United States, if a defendant is entitled to bail. If we are delegating these decisions, we are concerned that they are producers of racist and sexist logic,” Vera warned on the tenth anniversary of the festival that brings together experts from different countries and that, year after year, becomes a festival of culture, both in the meeting in the north of Chile as in the one in Valparaíso, which takes place in the second semester.

The algorithm, by feeding on data provided by human beings, builds a world based on a look that is not “neutral and objective”, pointed out the mathematics. If you are asked to calculate how much a company’s employees should earn, you will return that men’s pay is higher than women’s, because the pay gap figures will be your benchmark. To modify this bias, Vera postulated that scientific communities should diversify and the cultural statute given to certain types of knowledge should be reviewed. “GTP chat can be a source of fake news (…) That characteristic of what is true that we sometimes associate with scientific knowledge or what comes from technology is particularly dangerous”, he added.

To graph what happens in society and, therefore, in the construction of the algorithms, Undurraga used an image of the Río de la Plata, which appears to move easily, but carries an enormous amount of sediment. “Women go to university, they have the right to vote, little by little they enter engineering and mathematics courses, but there is still that undercurrent that makes it difficult and considers certain knowledge appropriate and inappropriate,” he pointed out. “All technology help services are women. That is where these gender stereotypes are reproduced. Some women in power continue because they feel out of place,” said the historian, who stressed the importance of generating professional networks to implement gender equality policies and avoid discrimination and abuse.

Women’s obstacles to breaking glass ceilings are transferred to matters as basic on the Internet as image banks. And it has always been so. If in 2015 someone searched Google for the word CEO, the acronym for director or director of a company in English, in the first 14 rows only images of men appeared, as the study from the University of Washington found. Unequal representation and gender stereotypes in the search for images for professions. Only 11% of the top 100 images were women, while in reality, 27% were female directors, according to the US Bureau of Labor.

In a review of the difficulties of Western women in the world of knowledge, Undurraga reviewed key moments that have portrayed the marginalization of women since the 17th century, when Telemaco expelled his mother Penelope from the public space, going through the Eva Magazine which in 1949 described that the doctors cared for the corpse “as if it were a baby”, until now, where studies show that teachers ask more difficult questions to students than to female students. Due to the latter, the advance towards a non-sexist education was one of the central issues mentioned by the researchers to destroy the stereotypes entrenched in Western culture and thus combat the biases of the algorithms.

Undurraga highlighted the importance of understanding that gender inequality affects the entire society. On the one hand, it inhibits the admission of women to the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM careers), but also that of men to careers associated with women, such as pedagogy and nursing. . “Talent has been lost for both sides,” she remarked. On the other hand, it has economic consequences. Women tend to choose less lucrative careers, which weighs on the livelihood of the home. A female student with a similar score to a man on the university entrance exam is 25% less likely to apply for Civil Engineering and 12% less for Technology, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Education from the University of Chile and the Alberto Hurtado University, published in 2020.