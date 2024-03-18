American Kayla Simmons, who was nicknamed “the sexiest volleyball player in the world” online, shared an explicit video. The corresponding publication appeared on her page on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The athlete recorded a video in which she showed the process of preparing buns for breakfast. In the posted footage, the girl appeared in a set of white underwear and a short shirt. At the same time, she did makeup in nude tones, and secured part of her hair with a hairpin.

Subscribers admired the celebrity’s appearance and began writing compliments under the post, which received more than 24 thousand likes. “How sweet you are,” “The girl of my dreams,” “Stunning,” “I still find it hard to believe that you are real,” “For someone you will become the best wife,” they said.

Earlier, Brazilian model and former parliamentary adviser Denise Rocha posed in a revealing swimsuit and showed the photo to fans. In the photo posted, the 40-year-old celebrity, who was nicknamed “the sexiest lawyer in the world” on social networks, posed sitting on the sofa with her side to the camera.