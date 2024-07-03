American Kayla Simmons, who is called “the sexiest volleyball player in the world” by Internet users, shared new candid photos and delighted her fans. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

Thus, in one of the posted photos, the athlete appeared lying on a sofa. At the same time, she turned her back to the camera and demonstrated her toned figure in a white T-shirt and yellow-green shorts decorated with an image of the Brazilian flag.

In addition, the girl captured herself in a two-piece swimsuit, consisting of a bra and panties with multi-colored edging. She also posed for the camera in a pink crop top with a deep neckline and a leopard bikini.

In June, it was reported that mixed martial artist Paige VanZant also showed off her figure in a revealing way. The MMA sex symbol posed for the camera in socks and a soft pink bikini. She smeared herself with oil and struck a revealing pose.