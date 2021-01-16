The German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was recognized by the Busted Coveragе as the sexiest sportswoman in the world, posted in Instagram new photo from training.

The 22-year-old sportswoman posed in a short pink top with a deep neckline and tight black leggings against the backdrop of sports equipment. Schmidt revealed that she plans to become a fitness blogger and has already filmed the pilot of her new show for YouTube. In the comments, users wrote the runner that her photos motivate them to play sports more actively.

On January 9, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels trained with Schmidt. Then the athletes showed several effective exercises for training.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner won bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.