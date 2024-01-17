Brazilian model, lawyer and former parliamentary adviser Denise Rocha showed off her body in revealing outfits. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned)which has 5.3 million subscribers.

The 40-year-old celebrity, who was nicknamed “the sexiest lawyer in the world” on social networks, posed by the pool in a swimsuit. So, she posed on all fours, sideways to the camera, wearing a black bikini, which consisted of a thong and a fringed top.

In addition, the influencer tried on a bright red maxi dress with long sleeves. It featured a plunging neckline and rib cutouts and was adorned with chunky gold chains.

