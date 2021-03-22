Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has surprised her followers on the social network with a most shocking photo.

Dressed in a tight red jumpsuit, with a Gucci neckline and belt, Dolores Aveiro poses smiling with glamorous plastic sunglasses and leaning on a white convertible porch.

The fans of CR7’s mother have responded to the snapshot with 31,000 ‘likes’, comments of all kinds and heart and fire emoticons.

We were used to seeing Dolores in a tracksuit and comfortable clothes. Although on this occasion she wore a daring outfit that has served her the nickname “Lady in Red.”

Before this post we have been able to see Aveiro with accessories from luxury brands such as glasses, belts or bags.

However, it has been this weekend when she has been most explosive before her audience.

Woman above all

On March 8, the one who is one of the most important people in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo, wanted to wish all women a happy day.

Just last year, around the same time, the footballer’s mother was admitted to the Nélio Mendoça Hospital in Funchal after having suffered a stroke.

66-year-old María Dolores has also had to fight against breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2007.

All this has made her a strong and fighter woman, who today enjoys her health and her grandchildren with a smile.

Style influencer

The mother of the Juventus player seems to want to show on his profile a kind of catalog of looks in the style of fashionable Influencers.

Always in the same place in a similar posture, Dolores proudly and sympathetically displays the items in her wardrobe.

With an average of 18,000 likes, the Portuguese receives messages from her fans praising her style and charisma. Many highlight their remarkable weight loss and their taste in dressing.

The matriarch of the clan has 2.2 million followers on Instagram. In this social network, she defines herself as a woman, especially proud of her children.

Would you like to see her again in Madrid?