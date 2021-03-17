German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was named the sexiest female athlete in the world by Busted Coveragе, in Instagram showed a photo from training.

The picture shows a 23-year-old athlete posing in a short white top and tight black shorts. She wrote that she fell in love with running from early childhood and still retains this passion. “Becoming the fastest is my main desire,” wrote Schmidt.

In February of this year, Schmidt shared a photo shoot from the fitness room. In the comments, users were puzzled when a runner manages to train with such active social media and constant attention to her appearance.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.